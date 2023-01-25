English
    Coca-Cola phone reportedly launching in India soon: Design, dual cameras revealed

    The Coca-Cola smartphone appears to have to the same dual-camera setup and LED flash module placement as the Realme 10 4G.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 25, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

    The Coca-Cola smartphone is expected to debut in India soon. The world’s most popular soft drink brand is reportedly collaborating with a smartphone manufacturer to launch its first handset in India in the first quarter of 2023.


    According to tipster Mukul Sharma, “Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.” While Sharma couldn’t confirm the brand, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the OEM in question will be Realme.

    The publication noted that the design of the Coca-Cola phone looked a lot like that of the Realme 10 4G, which was unveiled in India earlier this month. The Coca-Cola smartphone appears to have to the same dual-camera setup and LED flash module placement as the Realme 10 4G.