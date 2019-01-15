CES 2019: This device will transform any helmet into a smart helmet

With companies making rapid strides in making the optimum use of technology, it is not surprising to see riding gear being updated with more modern bits to keep riders safe every time they pull out of the garage.

Smart helmets have been in the embryonic stage for a long time now, but their prices can be a tad overwhelming. Combine that with having to change your helmet every three years, it can get downright discouraging. Singapore-based startup Whyre, on the other hand, has showcased a device at CES 2019 that converts any helmet into a smart helmet.

Whyre was started by five graduates all of whom lost friends in riding accidents. In that endeavour, the Argon Transform took shape to increase a rider's situational awareness. It is a two-part accessory that mounts to two points on your helmet.

The first is the display and camera that sits at the front of your helmet and in your peripheral vision. The other houses the battery pack, a high-speed computing board, HD wide-angle camera and the audio and microphone system. The camera in the back relays a real-time feed from the back of the road behind you to the display in the front giving you a much clearer picture of your surroundings making your turns safer.

The camera on the front acts like sort of a dash cam and blackbox system recording your rides and in case of an accident storing the film in a separate compartment for use in case of a legal dilemma.

Of course, the device also features Bluetooth, which means phone integration for things like phone calls, music and navigation among others.

The Argon Transform is slated to launch on a crowdfunding platform sometime early this year and is expected to start at a price of $680.