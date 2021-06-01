CD Projekt Red assures investors that Cyberpunk 2077 will be fixed

Adam Kicinski, CEO of the company promised that a significant portion of the studio is still working on the game and will improve it

Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch and eventual reception is not a secret and people were rightly angry about getting half the game they were promised. Things have since then mostly spiralled out of control with the company facing lawsuits and staring down the barrel at angry fans. They got hacked too.

In an earnings call with investors, joint CEO Adam Kicinski promised ongoing support for the game till the studio got it to where it should have been at launch. He said that a significant portion of the studio was still working on the game while some had moved on to other projects.

"While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers," said Kicinski.

Earlier this year, Kicinski had told Reuters that the studio will not be dumping the game after a few fixes and it intends to make it something that they can be proud off.

"We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come," he had said.

The problem is since then the game's primary gameplay designer has already left the company and most of the staff have now been moved over to new projects. If they truly intend to make this a product that was promised, it looks like its going to take a lot of time. Time that the company may not have.