App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bug in Truecaller affects UPI payments feature

Truecaller apologised for failing to deliver quality standard in the app and said it has discontinued the version which was hit by the bug but 'for the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bug on mobile directory app Truecaller, which has over 100 million active users in India, has affected UPI-based digital payments feature on the platform. The bug was automatically enrolling Truecaller user in the country to use unified payments interface (UPI) payment feature on the app.

Truecaller apologised for failing to deliver quality standard in the app and said it has discontinued the version which was hit by the bug but "for the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly".

The mobile directory app said the users who have been hit by the bug can choose to manually deregister through the overflow menu in the app.

Close

"We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we have discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected.

related news

"We're sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We've taken quick steps to fix the issue, and already rolled out a fix in a new version," Truecaller said in a statement.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which authorises platforms to use UPI system for money transfer, said the bug would not have had any impact on bank account of customers.

"This is enrolling mistake by the app without customer consent. With this customer cant do any UPI txn. For on boarding to UPI the customer has to still enter 2FA (issuer OTP and debit card), and set UPI pin. The workflow mistake is limited to enrolling which will not have any impact on any customer account whatsoever," NPCI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe said.

UPI system allows immediate money transfer through mobile device round the clock to any bank account.

According to the latest NPCI data, transactions worth Rs 4,41,050 crore have been carried in the current financial year using UPI system.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Truecaller #UPI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.