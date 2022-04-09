English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones with ANC and 24-hour battery life launched in India

    The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at Rs 32,900 in India.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 09, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones were recently unveiled in India. The QuietComfort 45 are over-the-ear headphones that come with improved noise cancellation, better voice isolation, and lasting battery life.

    The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at Rs 32,900 in India. The headphones will be available in Black and White colour options. The QuietComfort 45 headphones will be available in Bose exclusive stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance and Vijay sales.

    The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The headphones come with Quiet and Aware modes, the former uses a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and mitigate outside noise in a split second. The Aware mode offers full transparency, allowing ambient noise to seep in.

    According to Bose, the headphones have a new durable, lightweight, and foldable design. There are four buttons on the right earcup to turn the headphones on and off and then paired them. The buttons also include a volume slider and a multi-functional button to control music, calls, or access the virtual assistant.

    You can toggle between the two modes or mute the mic with the button on the left earcup. The headphones can also be paired with the Bose Music app. The app offers additional help for set up and use, including multi-point connections supported by Bluetooth 5.1 for iOS and Android devices — and Bose SimpleSync to pair a QC45 with compatible Bose Soundbars.

    Close

    Related stories

    The QC45 headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life. They now charge it via USB-C and it takes two hours for a full charge, although you can get a quick 15 minute-charge for three hours of playback.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Bluetooth Headphones #Bose #Bose speakers #headphones
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.