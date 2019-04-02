App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beyond technology, CTO today heads business innovation: S Sankaranarayanan

A CTO wears many hats and has transformed into a quasi-business role, says Suresh Sanjaranarayan, CTO of Kotak General Insurance.

Radhikha Nallayam @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Suresh Sankaranarayanan, CTO of Kotak General Insurance has a remarkable experience of over two decades in Information Technology domain across Insurance, Manufacturing and Software sectors under his belt. He has worked with organizations like SBI General, ICICI Lombard, & Polaris Software Labs before coming on-board with Kotak General Insurance.

In this exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Sankaranarayan sheds light on how the role of CTO has changed over the years and how it would evolve further.

Q: How has the role of the CTO changed in the recent years, amidst changing technology and business landscapes?

Sankaranarayanan: Historically, the CTO covered areas of Project Management, Procurement and was a pure technologist. Since then, the CTO’s role has undergone many significant transitions.

related news

In today’s world, most of the business ideas are conceived with the innate understanding that the it will be delivered on a technology platform. The various business problems are resolved by technology intervention only. Organisations are willing to invest in IT since one can derive huge savings in costs due to such investments. This places the technology platform at the centre of the organisation thereby pushing the CTO into a quasi-business role.

CTO are now fully engaged in business and understand the intricacies very well. Responsive organisations and CTO’s have been engaged with the field force and customers to understand the shift in market dynamics.

The CTO therefore wears two hats at the least. One of a Technologist – where he understands the technology and the implementation and second of a leader who understands where the technology will deliver the maximum results for business.

Q: What are the new responsibilities and challenges that come along with this quasi-business role?

Sankaranarayanan: I think one of the biggest challenges for the new CTO is bringing all the business stakeholders as project partners.

Since technology solution cuts across various stakeholders, their management has become an integral part of the CTO’s job definition. It is very important to have all stakeholders on board for any successful implementation. An Implementations can be faster only with an all department buy-in.

Today’s technology platforms are complex and require multiple integrations, therefore, communication management of changes across the rank and file is very important.

Continuous cost reduction is another area of focus. Every organisation looks at cost reduction to enable better pricing and value to be delivered to its customers. Initiatives around cost reduction has to be mostly implemented through technology intervention. So, the question that runs in a CTO’s mind is “How do I achieve the same business outcome at a lower cost”

Q: How does the CTO facilitate innovation and ensure it doesn’t fail?

Sankaranarayanan: Every organisation needs to innovate and innovate smartly i.e. without impacting the current setup and systems. Innovations, by its very nature, are unpredictable as to whether they will meet the desired outcome or not. It’s the responsibility of the CTO to sandbox the innovation so that there is no negative fallout and only the successful ones make it to the main stay of the organisation.

Here one sees the CTO playing the role of an experimenter by embracing Cloud-based solutions and trying the new workloads.

Q: What will be the next wave of technologies that will disrupt the insurance sector in India?

Sankaranarayanan: I think Cloud, AI and robotic process automation will continue to drive innovation and disruption in the insurance sector.

Cloud will soon become the preferred destination for infrastructure and platform as a service, as companies move more critical workloads. While the entire Data Centre movement to the cloud could be some time away, I believe that companies will start shifting the new initiatives to the cloud for the following simple reasons – Co-existing with the current production setup, Lower Cost, & Scalability.

Technologies like AI and machine learning will have greater use cases within the insurance sector, especially in eliminating frauds in claims, which is pressing issue currently. There are still multiple processes that require intensive processing through human intervention in insurance companies. RPA will help automate these processes to a large extent in the coming days.

Another emerging trend is the use of IoT data for effectively delivering wellness programs. Wellness requires the integration of people, IoT devices and their health data, with trust being the most critical bonding factor. This is an emerging space and I expect it to mature over the next 3-5 years.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB, Can RCB Bounce Back in IPL 2019?

Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.