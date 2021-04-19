MARKET NEWS

Malicious Pink WhatsApp link masquerading as official update can hack your phone

Cybersecurity analysts have warned users to proceed with caution and stay away from such links.

April 19, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

Several WhatsApp users in India have reported that they are receiving a link on their phones that claims can turn the app’s theme from green to pink. The link is also touted as an official update from WhatsApp and promises more features on the platform. In case you haven’t caught on yet, the link is a virus, and this method is one of the oldest tricks in the book to hack your device.

Cybersecurity analysts have warned users to proceed with caution and stay away from such links. In a tweet, Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia said, "Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost."

While WhatsApp has not mentioned anything specially, experts have warned against installing any APK or mobile app other than those available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Such malicious apps can comprise the integrity of your device and steal personal data as well as banking details.

It is worth noting that not all APK links are malicious, although it is generally advised to steer clear of them. In terms of WhatsApp, we’d recommend that users update the app through the Google Play Store. The current case of the Pink WhatsApp link is a blatant case of malware.
TAGS: #malware #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 19, 2021 03:50 pm

