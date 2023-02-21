English
    Working on all technologies to reduce carbon footprint: Maruti Suzuki

    In a regulatory filing, the auto major said it will also focus on local manufacturing to achieve its goals.

    PTI
    February 21, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

    Maruti Suzuki India said it will continue to work on all kinds of technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

    "Maruti Suzuki will continue to work on all technologies for continuous carbon reduction in a manner that will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India," the company said in a presentation made during an investor meeting.

    The company stated that multiple technologies would be required towards decarbonisation of the Indian auto sector.

    The total carbon reduction of the fleet will depend upon not just the carbon reduction of each technology, but also on the volume of vehicles each technology can generate, it noted.

    Each technology will have its own carbon reduction potential, cost implication, need for infrastructure, localization potential and customer pull across different vehicle segments, the automaker said.

    It noted that Maruti Suzuki has the least amount of fleet carbon emission among all car manufacturers in India.

    Listing out the company's initiatives to set up the EV ecosystem in the country, it said Suzuki has set up India's first Li-ion cell and battery manufacturing plant in a joint venture with Toshiba and Denso (TDSG).

    A second manufacturing facility for Li-ion batteries is being set up with an additional investment of Rs 7,300 crore by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation, it added.

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 11:20 am