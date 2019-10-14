What to expect from 2020 Indian Auto Expo?

The latest iteration of the biennial Indian Auto Expo is approaching soon and will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from February 07 - February 12, 2020. Major automobile manufacturers in India are expected to showcase their products, including a range of BSVI-compliant vehicles and electric vehicles.

Considering that Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest car manufacturer, it is expected to showcase its future products at the 2020 Auto Expo. It could showcase the petrol variant of the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross, along with CNG variants of their entry-level models. The company could also showcase a premium version of the Wagon R, along with the facelifted Vitara Brezza.

The next manufacturer expected to be present at the Expo is Hyundai. It could unveil the next-gen Hyundai Creta, as well as the facelifted Verna and Tucson. The company was on a launch spree this year, as it launched the Venue and the Grand i10 Nios in India, both of which received considerable success.

Tata Motors is also expected to be present at the Expo, with its range of fully electric vehicles equipped with the Ziptron Electric powertrain. It could also showcase the H2, the Altroz and its EV counterpart, as well as a 7-seater variant of the Harrier.

The recently debuted Morris Garages should also be present at the Expo, with its all-electric SUV eZS. The carmaker could also showcase its MG 6 hatchback and the MG 360 sedan, among others.

After achieving 50,000 bookings for the Seltos, Korean automobile manufacturer Kia could showcase its Carnival MPV that will act as a premium competitor to the Innova Crysta in India. The company could also showcase the Soul EV, which was recently displayed at its experience centre in Gurugram, as well as the Stinger GT, the Sportage crossover and the Niro hatchback.