KTM 790 Duke: Different ride modes explained

The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores.

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM recently launched its flagship motorcycle in India, the 790 Duke. Also known as the Scalpel, it is packed with many segment-leading electronic rider aids.

The motorcycle gets four different rider modes, including Rain, Street, Sport and Track. These alter the engine’s throttle response, ABS support, traction control, and wheelie control. The rain mode is the safest of the lot, as it tones down the power for a smoother throttle response. It also locks the traction control on level 9, which is the highest. Rain mode also fully activates wheelie control.

The Street mode allows a little leniency, as it unleashes the motorcycle’s entire potential. However, it reduces the traction control level by one, and anti-wheelie remains active always. The sport mode takes things up a notch by providing a near-direct throttle response. Traction control is reduced to level 6 and while anti-wheelie is still enabled, the motorcycle’s sheer power is enough to pop the front wheel.

The most unrestricted mode amongst these is the track mode. As the name suggests, this mode is advised only on a closed-circuit racetrack. It offers full control on throttle sensitivity, traction control levels, and anti-wheelie. The rider can choose between three throttle sensitivity levels including Track, Sport and Street. The traction control can also be switched between any of its nine levels, while wheelie control can be turned off completely. This mode also allows the rider to use the 790 Duke’s launch control effectively.