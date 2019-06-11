What is Toyota planning after Prius and Mirai?

Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota pioneered the hybrid vehicles segment a few years ago, with the Prius. While it was one of the first commercially launched fuel-battery hybrid vehicles, it was followed by Mirai which ran on hydrogen. Now the company is gearing up to enter the electric vehicles race with its own lineup by 2025.

The company has unveiled plans to introduce at least 10 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), out of which six will be underpinned by the e-TNGA platform. This is a modified version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which will be sold globally.

The upcoming lineup includes a list of SUVs, MPVs, crossovers as well as a sedan. The company aims to sell more than 4.5 million or more hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as one million fully electric vehicles by 2025. Toyota will be partnering with BYD, which is a battery manufacturer, along with China’s CATL to achieve the desired targets.

The Japanese manufacturer will also partner with Subaru for the development of an AWD electric crossover. The upcoming e-TNGA platform is expected to support FWD, RWD as well as AWD layouts, combined with a variety of motor configurations. Toyota has also partnered with Suzuki and Daihatsu to work on a new compact EV.