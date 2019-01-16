What else can you get instead of the Honda CB300R?

Honda revealed its plans to launch the CB300R, a naked retro-modern sports bike, essentially a smaller CB1000R. It is expected to be priced at a sub-3 lakh mark but it will be considered a rival for most sub-400cc motorcycles. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of competitors for the Honda CB300R.

KTM 390 Duke

One of the obvious choices, the 390 Duke has set a benchmark in the Indian market as a low-cost, high power alternative to the otherwise seemingly rich culture of motorcycling. After three generations, the 2018 390 Duke has become the pinnacle of technology for sub-400cc naked bikes, what with the inclusion of slipper clutch, switchable ABS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Kawasaki Z250

Seemingly an underdog, the Z250 might have a smaller engine than the rest, but it is in no way a bike which will stay behind. Carrying the title of ‘World’s First 250cc street-fighter’, the Z250 is a potent, twin-cylinder powered machine, which makes almost the same power figures as the Honda CB300R. Naturally, this bike is not giving up without a fight.

Benelli TNT 300

While not being the most agile horse in the stable, the Benelli TNT 300 packs a solid punch, being the only other twin cylinder in this segment. Weighing in at a whopping 196 kg (Wet weight), this bike is not easy to handle. But once accustomed to, the low centre of gravity and the sticky Pirellis which come as standard make sure that the bike follows the desired path.

Husqvarna Svartpilen

The Svartpilen comes bearing the 390 Duke's engine and that puts it in the same league. The Husky is set to hit the road soon, almost at the same time period as the Honda. Though, it is expected to be priced significantly higher, and that could be one of the prime deciding factors for this motorcycle.

Bajaj Dominar 400

The only Indian on this list, the Dominar got best of both the worlds when it got the engine of KTM and the build quality of Bajaj. Armed with the same 373cc single cylinder engine from the 390 Duke and RC 390, the Dominar is a powerful yet comfortable cruiser, able to munch miles with ease.