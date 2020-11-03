[Watch] Tata Motors mocks Hyundai’s upcoming i20 in Halloween video

Hyundai is all set to launch the next-gen i20 on November 5 and, with the buzz in the market, comes competition. Now manufacturers are known to poke fun at each other every now and then and this time it was Tata Motors who took a subtle jab at Hyundai.

October 31 is celebrated as Halloween and Tata took this opportunity to mess around the Korean carmaker a little bit. The video is a 15-second short that essentially depicts the upcoming i20 as a ghost complete with a veil.

In the video, the vehicle covered in a grey cloth (like you would expect to see in a teaser image) is shown with a message that reads, “This is a tri20”. The ‘tri20’, which corrects itself to ‘trick’ points out that the ghost car is basically the new Hyundai i20. The Tata Altroz then appears ahead of it with the message, “This is a treat’. Ominous laughter at the end really drives the message home as well.

The ad wars aren’t a new thing and it isn’t limited to just auto industry. You always see Burger King, McDondald’s and even Wendy’s getting into it and the classic Pepsi vs Coca Cola wars. It will be fun to see if and how Hyundai decides to retaliate. Diwali and Christmas are just around the corner, so hopefully something then? Earlier would be better.