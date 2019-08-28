Volkswagen to launch Polo, Vento facelift on September 4

Volkswagen has been testing out its Polo and Vento facelift for a while now and a number of spy pics have emerged online. Now, the facelifted cars have finally got a launch date.

Scheduled for September 4, both cars get a new front fascia but also a BS-VI (Bharat Stage) compliant petrol and diesel engines. The Polo gets a new front bumper and a restyled tailgate – changes that seem to be inspired by the Polo GTI hot hatch. The Vento should also get design cues similar to the Polo. Interiors may be upgraded with a list of added features and electronics.

Powertrain options may remain unchanged from the BS-IV models at the time of launch, with the BS-VI engines making an appearance closer to April 1, 2020. At present, the Polo comes in three engine variants: a 1-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines. Options in the Vento include a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel powerplant.

In terms of safety, both cars were sold with dual airbags and ABS as standard features. The face-lifted cars can be expected to be fitted with additional features such as a speed alert system, rear parking sensors and passenger seat belt warning as standard.