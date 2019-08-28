App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen to launch Polo, Vento facelift on September 4

Scheduled for September 4, both cars get a new front fascia but also a BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engine

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen has been testing out its Polo and Vento facelift for a while now and a number of spy pics have emerged online. Now, the facelifted cars have finally got a launch date.

Scheduled for September 4, both cars get a new front fascia but also a BS-VI (Bharat Stage) compliant petrol and diesel engines. The Polo gets a new front bumper and a restyled tailgate – changes that seem to be inspired by the Polo GTI hot hatch. The Vento should also get design cues similar to the Polo. Interiors may be upgraded with a list of added features and electronics.

Powertrain options may remain unchanged from the BS-IV models at the time of launch, with the BS-VI engines making an appearance closer to April 1, 2020. At present, the Polo comes in three engine variants: a 1-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines. Options in the Vento include a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel powerplant.

Close

In terms of safety, both cars were sold with dual airbags and ABS as standard features. The face-lifted cars can be expected to be fitted with additional features such as a speed alert system, rear parking sensors and passenger seat belt warning as standard.

related news

Currently, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento has a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh, respectively. With the inclusion of the BS-VI engines, expect prices to go rise slightly.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Volkswagen Polo #Volkswagen Vento

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.