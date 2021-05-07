MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace teased ahead of May 12 launch

We can expect the same engine line-up as the current version. The Tiguan, however, received a new R variant when the facelift was launched.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST

Volkswagen has just teased the facelifted Tiguan AllSpace, which is scheduled for launch on May 12.

The SUV is expected to receive cosmetic changes, ones that will bring it in line with the Tiguan facelift that was launched internationally just recently.

The teaser gives us a very clear view of the rear angle of the car with its sharp shoulder line and prominent wheel arches. The biggest change however is the LED tail lamp design that looks identical to the Tiguan. More changes should also include the new headlamp design, tweaked bumpers and a new front grille as well.

As for what’s powering the AllSpace, we can expect the same engine line-up as the current version. The Tiguan, however, received a new R variant when the facelift was launched. It will be interesting to see if the AllSpace gets the same treatment.

On the inside, Volkswagen has said that the AllSpace gets a “digital cockpit and comprehensive connectivity”. This could mean some new assistance systems alongside the new MIB3 infotainment system that adds more connected car tech to the vehicle.

Close
As for India, we do not know when or even if the facelifted car will come here. The Tiguan AllSpace is sold here as a CBU model priced at Rs 34.20 lakh. On the other hand, Volkswagen already has two important launches already lined up, the Taigun and the regular Tiguan.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
first published: May 7, 2021 04:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.