Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace teased ahead of May 12 launch

Volkswagen has just teased the facelifted Tiguan AllSpace, which is scheduled for launch on May 12.

The SUV is expected to receive cosmetic changes, ones that will bring it in line with the Tiguan facelift that was launched internationally just recently.

The teaser gives us a very clear view of the rear angle of the car with its sharp shoulder line and prominent wheel arches. The biggest change however is the LED tail lamp design that looks identical to the Tiguan. More changes should also include the new headlamp design, tweaked bumpers and a new front grille as well.

As for what’s powering the AllSpace, we can expect the same engine line-up as the current version. The Tiguan, however, received a new R variant when the facelift was launched. It will be interesting to see if the AllSpace gets the same treatment.

On the inside, Volkswagen has said that the AllSpace gets a “digital cockpit and comprehensive connectivity”. This could mean some new assistance systems alongside the new MIB3 infotainment system that adds more connected car tech to the vehicle.

As for India, we do not know when or even if the facelifted car will come here. The Tiguan AllSpace is sold here as a CBU model priced at Rs 34.20 lakh. On the other hand, Volkswagen already has two important launches already lined up, the Taigun and the regular Tiguan.