Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen offering benefits up to Rs 4.5 lakh with its diesel cars

Volkswagen is offering a corporate edition for the Polo, Vento, Ameo and Tiguan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen | Wolfsburg, Germany (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen | Wolfsburg, Germany (Photo: Reuters)

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction of corporate tax from 30 to 25 percent, German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen introduced the Corporate Edition variants of its entire diesel lineup.

Volkswagen is offering a corporate edition for the Polo, Vento, Ameo, and Tiguan. The company is also offering a 5-year warranty and 5-year roadside assistance (RSA), which was on offer previously as well. The Corporate Edition allows potential customers to avail benefits worth as much as Rs 4.5 lakh, depending on the model of purchase. The customers are offered purchase benefits, vehicle servicing, accessories as well as loyalty benefits.

The Polo Corporate Edition is based on its Highline Plus variant and is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.16 lakh over its price tag of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom). All the diesel variants of the Ameo sedan are offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over its ex-showroom price range of Rs 7.12 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Vento’s corporate edition, based on the Vento Highline plus, is offered with benefits of up to Rs 90,000 along with a special price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen is offering the highest benefits with the Tiguan Comfortline, with as much as Rs 4.5 lakh over its ex-showroom price of Rs 28.15 lakh.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:15 pm

