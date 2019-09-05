Volkswagen launches Polo and Vento facelift models: What has changed?

Volkswagen India recently launched the facelifted iteration of its flagship hatchback the Polo, as well as its sedan sibling the Vento. After being launched as a couple of special editions with aesthetic differences, the two cars have received a complete overhaul.

The Vento and Polo get a brand new front-end, with a honeycomb mesh grille replacing the vertical chrome slat grille found in previous generations. It also gets a new lower bumper, quite reminiscent to the Polo GTI. This has made the new Vento more homologous to its hatchback alternative, rather than its elder sedan siblings.

The rear has undergone the knife as well, as both the cars get restyled tail lamps with LED elements. The company has also equipped both the cars with a black plastic trim which resembles a diffuser, to reduce the bulkiness of the cars visually.

Volkswagen has carried forward the pair of dual-barrel halogen headlamps in the Polo, while the Vento is equipped with LED headlamps with DRLs. Both the models also receive sleeker fog lamps, which now get static cornering function.

The two cars carry forward their 16-inch alloys but now get side skirts to improve the visual stance. The German automobile manufacturer is also offering a GT Line as an add-on pack, which adds a black roof, spoiler and black ORVMs to the cars. It also adds GT body decals and badges on the side.

Volkswagen has also introduced the ‘Volkswagen Connect’ in the cars, which studies and reports driving behaviour and statistics, trip sharing and dealer intimation of service malfunction, among others. This connected car tech is offered as standard on the top trim of both the cars.

Improved safety features include driver co-driver seatbelt warning, as well as a high-speed alert system. Volkswagen is offering dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard, but the top trims get ESP, hill hold and a rear parking camera.