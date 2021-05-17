TVS NTORQ crosses 1 lakh sales mark in international markets

The company currently sells the scooter, which comes with various industry first technologies like bluetooth connectivity feature, in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its scooter brand NTORQ 125 has crossed one lakh sales milestone in the international markets.

The company currently sells the scooter, which comes with various industry first technologies like bluetooth connectivity feature, in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

"This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTORQ brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

The BSVI 125-cc scooter comes in three versions -- Disc, Drum and Race Edition.

It features a race-tuned fuel injection system, fully digital speedometer with features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap- timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder and trip meter.