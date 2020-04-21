App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor says no plan to shift manufacturing of Norton bikes to India

TVS said the manufacturing facility in the UK will continue to operate while retaining most of its employees

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After announcing the acquisition of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles, Indian motorcycle manufacturer, TVS Motor Company has said it has no plans to shift the bike's manufacturing to India from the UK.

TVS acquired the UK's sporting motorcycles brand in an all-cash deal worth roughly Rs 153.2 crore (16 million pounds) through one of TVS' overseas subsidiaries.

TVS said the manufacturing facility in the UK will continue to operate while retaining most of its employees. The headquarters of Norton, too, will remain in the UK but will be changed from its current Derby, Donington residence.

Norton’s latest and upcoming motorcycles include the Commando, Dominator and the V4RR, but TVS has made it clear that the company will stick to the premium segment.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans.”

This also dashes any hopes for a TVS-BMW-like partnership which gave us the G 310 series and the Apache RR 310.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Auto #Norton Motorcycles #Technology #TVS Motor Company

