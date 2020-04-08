App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS launches BS-VI Sport commuter bike; gets bigger engine and more power

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has just updated its website to feature the new Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission compliant Sport. The commuter bike is available in two variants – electric start and a kick start.

Aesthetically, the bike gets no changes to differentiate it from the outgoing BS-IV version. Mechanically, the bike gets a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.3 PS of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. Comparatively, the older outgoing bike got a smaller 99.7cc carburetted engine that produced 7.3 PS and 7.5 Nm of peak torque.

The bike runs on the same telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorber that’s preload adjustable. Braking is also traditional drum brakes along with combi brake system as per the norms.

The TVS Sport is the first bike in its segment to get daytime running lights (DRL). The company stated that the new TVS Sport gets 15 percent better fuel economy compared to the BS-IV commuter.

The TVS Sport is available in five colour options – Black Red, White Purple, White Red, Volcano Red and Mercury Grey. Prices stand at Rs 51,750 for the kick start variant and Rs 58,925 for the electric start variant.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #TVS #TVS Sport

