Tokyo Motor Show: Here's what we expect from Honda

With the Tokyo Motor Show underway, major automobile manufacturers in Japan have unveiled or showcased their products, either in a concept form or nearing production-ready products.

Among the manufacturers in Honda, who showcased a few of its upcoming products and concept motorcycles.

Among the first display from Honda was the CT125 Concept. It is a moped concept that poses as a more adventure-ready version of the already-on-sale Super Cub 125 moped.

It discards the front apron, headlamp cover, fork fenders, and full fenders, to adopt a more off-roading garb.

It gets a set of minimalistic fenders, a prominent cargo rack and a frame guard that covers both sides of the moped. It is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 9.65PS of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque.

The company also revealed two brand-new electric scooters, which are also the first to join the ‘e-TECHNOLOGY’ lineup of the company.

This lineup will feature fully electric four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers which will be launched in the future. Dubbed the Benly e and the Gyro 3, the e-scooters are electric counterparts of the existing Benly and Gyro internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters.

Though the scooters share some features, the Gyro differentiates itself with two wheels at the back, essentially making it a trike. Both e-scooters have removable “Honda mobile power pack” batteries, which can be swapped at any Honda battery-swapping station across Japan.

Though the e-scooters supported wired charging, the ability to swap batteries makes it possible for the rider to replace the depleted batteries with new ones in thirty seconds.