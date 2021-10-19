MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

This Chinese electric scooter company will shift production base to India

DAO EVTech is laying the groundwork for the launch of its first electric two-wheelers in the Indian market as it pursues talks with the Andhra Pradesh government for a plant in Chittoor that will manufacture products for export

Swaraj Baggonkar
October 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

A Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer will shift production for exports from China to India in the first instance of its kind.

Start-up DAO EVTech is talking to the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up an integrated electric two-wheeler plant in Chittoor with plans for exports to the US and Europe.

China is the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world with a virtual monopoly in electric two-wheelers. According to Frost and Sullivan, China produced a total of 33.9 million electric two-wheelers in 2020. This translates to 97 percent share of the world’s electric two-wheeler market.

“We are talking to the Andhra Pradesh government for a detailed project report on a mega project at Chittoor,” Maneesh Singh, vice president of strategic development at DAO EVTech said. “This will be a captive manufacturing base spread on 10 acres. The future roadmap is to manufacture for exports. We will be shifting our China exports to India because we want to capitalise on the zero import duty to the US.”

DAO EVTech is simultaneously laying the groundwork for the launch of its first product in the Indian market which will start getting delivered to customers from January 2022.

Its flagship model 703, having a range of 100km and a top speed of 70kmph, is priced at Rs 86,000 after subsidies. A total of four models will be launched by the company; they are being made at two leased locations in Chakan near Pune and at Zaheerabad in Telangana.

Close

Related stories

“Our leased facilities will converge and move to Andhra Pradesh later on. This is part of the three-year plan that we have. We are not disclosing the investments that will go in this project but it will be in triple-digit million dollars,” Singh added.

As against the assembly operations carried out at the leased locations, DAO EVTech will increase local content in its products after the Chittoor plant becomes operational by manufacturing many parts in the plant itself.

“Controllers, battery pack manufacturing, electrical and electronic parts will be done at the new plant,” Singh added.

Products and distribution

DAO has opened bookings for the four models. Besides the 703 high-speed model, two low-speed models – Vidyut 106 and Vidyut 108 – and one last-mile delivery vehicle, Zor 405, are on sale. The company claims that these vehicles have been developed to suit Indian consumers and driving conditions.

DAO will use batteries powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) instead of Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC). LFP technology is considered to be safer for the varied climates of India, lasts longer and gives slightly better mileage than traditional NMC Lithium-ion batteries. LFP, however, is heavier than NMC.

“We are starting with 20 dealers in the south and west of the country and have a further 28 dealers in the pipeline. Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada and Guntur will be some of the places that we will start off with. Deliveries will begin in January,” Singh added.

DAO aims to sell 30 units per month from the first 20 dealers and scale up to 300 dealers in 18 months.
Swaraj Baggonkar
Tags: #Auto #Business #Dao #Technology
first published: Oct 19, 2021 12:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.