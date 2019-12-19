Tata Nexon EV unveiled ahead of January launch; pre-bookings start at Rs 21,000

Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its first electric SUV Nexon EV that will be commercially launched within weeks.

The new Nexon EV also gives us an idea of the new styling of the 2020 Nexon that will be unveiled next year. The electric version however gets an exclusive colour option called electric teal with light blue highlights around the car. in terms of dimensions, the EV is identical to the standard Nexon, but it does get styling differentiators to make it stand out.

Tata has also offered significant connectivity options – 35, in fact, including remote commands and alerts like tow-away warnings. All of this will be accessible from either the ZConnect app on the smartphone or the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of engine capabilities, the company uses its new Ziptron EV technology with a 30.2 kWh battery pack powering 95 kW motor that churns out 245 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint time of 9.9 seconds is claimed by Tata with a total range extending to 300 km. These weren't exact figures but the company does say that the motor has been tested for over 1 million kilometres and running costs amount to about Rs 1 per kilometre which is about one-fifth that of a conventional IC engine car.

The car gets fast-charging capabilities which can charge the batteries to about 80 percent in an hour's time using a fast charger. Additionally, any normal 15 amp socket can also be used for charging needs. Aside from this, the app will also help you find the closest charging stations as well as the TML service stations.

The new EV comes in three variants and offers an eight-year warranty or 1,60,000 km on the battery and the motor, which is the highest in the industry.

The Nexon is the first EV coming on the Ziptron technology. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is suited to address the aspirations of customers and break all barriers for EV adoption, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said while unveiling the EV.

Shailesh Chandra, president of electric mobility unit at Tata Motors, said the battery can be charged 80 per cent in under 10 minutes under the fast charging mode, and fully-charged under 40 minutes.

While the official launch of the Tata Nexon is scheduled for January 2020, the car can be pre-booked at a price of Rs 21,000 either online or through select delaerships. Prices have not been announced yet, but we can expect a range of close to around Rs 15-17 lakh, ex-showroom.