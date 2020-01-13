App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors commences bookings of BS-VI compliant PV range

This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment leading performance, Pareek added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on January 13 said it has commenced bookings of the BS-VI compliant versions of Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. The new range would be launched later this month and customers could book the vehicles for Rs 11,000 at any of the company dealerships or product websites, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS-VI. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS-VI products at once," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles (PV) Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment leading performance, he added.

Close

"We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike," Pareek said.

related news

With the new range, the company plans to streamline its portfolio to bring performance and feature enhanced products to its customers, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.