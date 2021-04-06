Suzuki GSX-S1000 teaser released; the naked bike now gets wings

Suzuki’s official YouTube channel brought us a new teaser, a winged GSX-S1000, a growing trend on all of these new high-performance bikes.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been due for an upgrade, not just the kind that involved new graphics. The winglets however, suggest a more potent engine in addition to the aesthetic changes.

The bike on the whole will retain its muscular stance. The front fascia however, changes very considerably. There is a very aggressive looking headlamp flanked by tiny little winglets. The tank too is a bit aggressive unit and the rest of the bodywork should fall in line with this language.

We don’t know exactly what the new motor will be capable of. It will however be the same 999cc inline-four but with improved performance figures. What the new bike will get is a host of new tech. Cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control will come as standard, but there will also be anti-wheelie, launch control, quickshifter with auto-blip.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000 is expected to debut on April 26 and will first launch in international market. As for India, we may have to wait for some time. Suzuki India is currently getting ready to launch the 2021 Hayabusa with a big upgrade from the old machine.

You can watch the teaser here: