Skoda completes road-testing the Kushaq SUV in India

The Skoda Kushaq is all set to launch in India in the coming weeks.

With the launch of the Skoda Kushaq scheduled for the coming weeks, the company has announced that road-testing of the SUV has been completed.

Slated for India with two engine options, the Skoda Kushaq has been undergoing testing in India for a while now. Skoda says that the Kushaq has been tested for over 17 lakh kilometers in varying weather as well as road conditions.

According to the Skoda, the testing process is not only useful in the development process of the car but also in the subsequent homologation processes. With this, Skoda has tested in Kushaq in different regions of the country such as the deserts in Rajasthan as well as in the Himalayas and the Nilgiri mountains. The test mules have also been spotted testing in Mumbai meaning the car has been tested inside busy city limits.

Skoda has made a variety of developments in the Kushaq keeping in mind the Indian customers, road conditions and weather patterns. The company has optimised and stress-tested the clutch for use in heavy traffic, moved the horn from behind the radiator to behind the bumper and have even added a dedicated space on the dash for a talisman.

Testing for the India-spec Kushaq was taken care of by Volkswagen Group’s central development workshop and technical centre in Pune.

The Skoda Kushaq will be available with two engine options – a 115 PS 1-litre TSI and a 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI. Transmission options will include both a 6-speed manual for both engines. The smaller engine will get an optional 6-speed automatic while the larger 1.5-litre will get a 7-speed DSG transmission.

In terms of competition, the Skoda Kushaq will more go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.