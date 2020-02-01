App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Tribute Black Limited edition: Here's all you should know

The paint scheme is called Tribute Black and features gloss black body panels with matte black inserts on the tank and battery box

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield is discontinuing the Classic 500 due to the upcoming emission norms and has decided to bid farewell in style. Since the motorcycle has been around for over a decade, the Indian manufacturer is offering it with a new, limited edition colour scheme.

The paint scheme is called Tribute Black and features gloss black body panels with matte black inserts on the tank and battery box. It also gets traditional golden pinstripes with gold rim tape around the spoked wheels.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged and carries forward is BSIV, air-cooled, 499cc single-cylinder engine that makes 27.6PS of maximum power and 41.3Nm of peak torque. Since the engine will be discontinued post BSVI, the company’s complete 500cc range will be sold only till March 31, 2020.

Close

Speaking about the announcement, Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, “Since 2009 the Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles have proudly set the stage for the middle-weight motorcycling segment in India. The Classic 500 in particular has garnered success for Royal Enfield across various international markets with its sublime retro-chic design and engaging ride experience. As we sign off the last of the Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an opportunity for afficianadoes to own a piece of Royal Enfield and motorcycling history.”

The Tribute Black Classic 500 can be purchased only on the company’s website on February 10 between 2-5 pm.



First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Auto #Classic 500 #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends #Tribute Black

