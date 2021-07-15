Renault India commences export of Kiger to Nepal

Renault has started accepting bookings for the Kiger with prices ranging from the introductory Rs 5.45 lakh. The Kiger faces extremely tough competition in this category with rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it has commenced the export of its compact SUV Kiger to Nepal.

The model would be offered in Nepal through the company's distributor -- Advanced Automobiles Pvt Ltd, part of Vaishal Group, which is one of the largest groups in Nepal.

Renault has 15 sales and 13 service outlets across in the neighbouring country.

"The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault's Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India's design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

"We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Kiger to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the Kiger family in India," Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

The company has dispatched 122 units in the first attempt.

Renault Kiger comes with two engine options -- 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The model is designed with collaboration of teams from France and India. It is developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before it is taken globally.

Renault India is a fully-owned subsidiary of France-based Renault SAS.

The Renault cars in India are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, which has an installed production capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum.

The company has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints, which include 200 plus workshop on wheels locations across the country.