Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 13% in December: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in December 2020 stood at 2,52,998 units. As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also fell 11 per cent to 10,06,062 units, compared to 11,27,917 vehicles in December 2020.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 13 per cent to 2,19,421 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Motorcycle sales declined 2 per cent to 7,26,587 units as against 7,44,237 units in December 2020. Scooter sales were also down 24 per cent at 2,46,080 units from 3,23,757 vehicles a year ago.

In October-December period of this fiscal year, passenger vehicle sales declined 15 per cent to 7,61,124 units from 8,97,908 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales during December quarter dropped 25 per cent to 35,98,299 units as compared to 47,82,110 units in the same period a year ago.

However, commercial vehicle sales saw marginal increase at 1,94,712 units in the quarter under review against 1,93,034 units in October-December 2020.

Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #passenger vehicles #SIAM
first published: Jan 14, 2022 02:43 pm

