App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Suzuki Jimny & Suzuki Jimny Sierra to be unveiled in July

The fourth generation is expected to retain its ‘travel anywhere’ capability while going through a complete makeover in terms of looks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 4th generation versions of the highly successful off-roader – Suzuki Jimny and Suzuki Jimny Sierra, are slated to be unveiled on July 5 as per Asahi Motors in Japan. The vehicles have already been showcased to a select group of individuals by the automaker in a closed event.

The current version of the Suzuki Jimny has been around for more than two decades. It has replaced the Gypsy in almost all countries. The fourth generation is expected to retain its ‘travel anywhere’ capability while going through a complete makeover in terms of looks.

As per a report on Indian Autos blog,  the new Jimny will be sporting a neo-retro look with a boxy, angular profile. Also, the front grille is more upright than the previous generations and has a five-slat design. Other noticeable changes are the round headlamps, LED tail-lights, projector lights, and LED DRL. Jimny fans are expecting a three-door hard-top, soft-top and open-top variants in the new release.

It retains the ladder-on-frame chassis and is expected to have a high-utility, luxurious cabin. Some expected features are a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control among others. The Suzuki Jimny will be available with two engine options – the one-litre, turbo-charged, three-cylinder with direct injection and the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol. Taking advantage of Japan’s ‘Kei’ technology, the car will be available with a 0.66-litre L R06A petrol engine.

related news

The all-new Suzuki Jimny is expected to hit the markets in Japan by the end of this year and should be launched globally by 2019. In India, the car will face a stiff competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, which are already well accepted in this segment.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Suzuki Jimny #Suzuki Motors

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.