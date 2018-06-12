New Suzuki Jimny & Suzuki Jimny Sierra to be unveiled in July

The 4th generation versions of the highly successful off-roader – Suzuki Jimny and Suzuki Jimny Sierra, are slated to be unveiled on July 5 as per Asahi Motors in Japan. The vehicles have already been showcased to a select group of individuals by the automaker in a closed event.

The current version of the Suzuki Jimny has been around for more than two decades. It has replaced the Gypsy in almost all countries. The fourth generation is expected to retain its ‘travel anywhere’ capability while going through a complete makeover in terms of looks.

As per a report on Indian Autos blog, the new Jimny will be sporting a neo-retro look with a boxy, angular profile. Also, the front grille is more upright than the previous generations and has a five-slat design. Other noticeable changes are the round headlamps, LED tail-lights, projector lights, and LED DRL. Jimny fans are expecting a three-door hard-top, soft-top and open-top variants in the new release.

It retains the ladder-on-frame chassis and is expected to have a high-utility, luxurious cabin. Some expected features are a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control among others. The Suzuki Jimny will be available with two engine options – the one-litre, turbo-charged, three-cylinder with direct injection and the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol. Taking advantage of Japan’s ‘Kei’ technology, the car will be available with a 0.66-litre L R06A petrol engine.

The all-new Suzuki Jimny is expected to hit the markets in Japan by the end of this year and should be launched globally by 2019. In India, the car will face a stiff competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, which are already well accepted in this segment.