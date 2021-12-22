“My immediate priority is to position and sustain Volvo as the leader in luxury e-mobility"

Volvo Cars India is at the brink of sweeping change. With its maiden EV due for launch soon, Volvo is bringing its own brand of understated elegance and unmatched safety to the EV space. Helming this change, in India, is Volvo Cars’ recently appointed MD Jyoti Malhotra, who is particularly bullish on the prospect of EVs, particularly in the luxury segment, where they are less constrained by infrastructural shackles.

Having decided to go all-electric by 2030, now’s the right time for the brand’s line-up of EVs to commence their gradual takeover, with one Volvo EV scheduled for launch every year in India, starting 2022. Jyoti Malhotra shares his insights on just what we can expect in the years to come, and what sets apart their first EV, the XC40 Recharge, from its competition.

1. Volvo has always been associated with safety. Entering the EV space, how does Volvo intend to make its battery electrics safer than others, and address the possible concerns that early adopters might have?

Safety has been at the core of everything we do at Volvo Cars and it will remain so. However, sustainability is as important to us as safety. As a responsible car company, we are conscious about our role in making this plant safe for everyone. And providing sustainable mobility solutions is key in fulfilling that role. We’ve dedicated our business to help protect the lives of people both inside and outside of our cars. We will now show the same dedication to help protect the planet.

As a company we have decided that by 2030, we will be a fully electric car company. In India, we are starting this with our first electric car ‘XC40 Recharge’ that will be launched in 2022. And like all of Volvo’s cars, the XC40 Recharge is going to have every safety benchmark met. The powerful 78 kWh battery is so well placed under the floor that the occupants remain safe in the cabin. As per international test standards, the car is expected to provide 400+ km range in a single charge which is sufficient to address the possible concerns related to the driving range.

2. What made the XC40, the ideal platform to launch Volvo’s maiden EV with? Why was the XC40 picked over other models?

Volvo XC40 has been a huge success for us in the highly competitive compact luxury SUV segment. We have seen a lot of young buyers becoming part of our family and loving the Scandinavian luxury that we offer. With electrification in mind, there was no better choice than the XC40 to make our customers drive the safest and most sustainable luxury car which helps keep the planet safe for everyone. We will surely launch full electric versions for all our models soon which will make us a fully electric car company by 2030.

3. If you had to pick one attribute about the XC40 Recharge that would set it apart from the competition, what would it be?

Simply put, I would say that what sets XC40 Recharge is the quintessential Volvo, offering safety and a unique Scandinavian luxury experience. A true Volvo brand mascot that is synonymous with safety, mobility, luxury and state-of-the-art technology. At an experience level, I am sure our customers would feel this distinction when they get behind the wheel of XC40 Recharge very soon.

4. Will Volvo be looking at helping establish a circular economy, when it comes to EVs? Could you share details of how the brand is involved in other aspects of the EV ecosystem?

Globally, Volvo is adopting a strategic approach on the circular economy to fully capture its value and become more competitive. The Company is committed to becoming a circular business by 2040 – maximizing resource efficiency across vehicles, components and materials. We’re focused on eliminating waste, making greater use of recycled material. On the global front one of our circular economy ambitions is to significantly increase the share of sustainable recycled and bio-based materials in our cars by 2025.

At a ground level, we have started working towards the electrification ambition. You will soon see all our channel partners across India are following a sustainable infrastructure which is contributing towards a safe and sustainable environment for all.

5. Can Volvo India be all-electric by 2030?

Absolutely! We have committed that globally Volvo Cars would be an all-electric car company by 2030. India is in-sync with that commitment. On the road to meet this goal, we are looking at 50% sales, coming from pure electric models.

6. The EV movement is gaining momentum in India, but it’s still an uncultivated space. What, according to you, is the immediate need of the hour, to make EVs more usable?

The transition to EVs is an evolutionary process and we’re still in the process of stabilizing both from the consumer as well as an infrastructure perspective. The auto industry has crossed the first barrier of consumer acceptance of new technology and OEMs data on distance covered per charge has strengthened customer confidence. The need of the hour, and it is being addressed to a large extent is the development of charging infrastructure.

7. You’ve taken over during what is a very transitional phase for Volvo India. What would you say are your immediate priorities with regards to the electrification of Volvo?

Yes, you are right. I took over at a critical junction in Volvo India. We had announced that we would be exiting from the diesel space, transitioning to petrol while introducing the Indian consumer to Volvo’s luxury EVs. We have to do that while fulfilling our promise of launching one new EV every year, as we move towards our global goal of becoming a completely electric car manufacturer by 2030. The roadmap ahead is challenging, and my immediate priority is to position and sustain Volvo as the leader in luxury e-mobility.

