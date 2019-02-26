App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MRF workers call off agitation after management agrees to hike wages

The agitation, which began on February 8 over demands for wage revision and removal of CCTV cameras from certain areas, ended on February 25.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Nearly 20 days after more than 90 percent of the workforce at tyre major MRF's factory near Chennai stopped work, the management at has agreed to their demands.

The agitation, which began on February 8 over demands for wage revision and removal of CCTV cameras from certain areas, ended on February 25. MRF, which is the largest tyre maker in the country, had termed the strike illegal.

Normal production has resumed at the Tiruvottiyur plant and salaries have been revised by Rs 16,500, union officials told Moneycontrol. It was not immediately clear if the demand of removing CCTV cameras was agreed to by the management.

The average wage per worker at the plant is about Rs 23,000 per month. The union claims that the average wages of workers at other MRF plants are about Rs 40,000 per month. The last wage settlement at the plant happened in 2009.

Only 66 of the 1025 worker employed at the factory were reporting to duty since the strike began. Production at the plant, which is one of the nine MRF plants, suffered dramatically during the period.

With regards to CCTV cameras the union had accused the management of installing them 'all over the factory' which exploited worker's privacy. The union however has no objection to installing of CCTVs at the entry gate, scrap yard and other areas.

"The installation of CCTV camera is for safety and security. The Union had sought to challenge the installation of CCTV cameras and their demands were rejected by the Industrial Tribunal. It may be noted that installation of CCTV cameras is a requirement under the prevailing laws in Tamil Nadu," a statement from MRF said on February 19.

Not far from Tiruvottiyur on February 23, striking workers at the Royal Enfield plant at Oragadam resumed work, ending their more than 10 days long agitation.

The union at Royal Enfield said that workers agreed to resume work after the management at Eicher Motors (parent of Royal Enfield) gave orders to transfer five more workers and dismiss 40 trainees.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Auto #Business #MRF #Technology

