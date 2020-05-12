MG Motor teases two-seat roadster 'Cyberster' sports car

New teaser images of MG Motor's new concept roadster have been released. It is an all new sportscar concept called the Cyberster and is tipped to replace the MG TF.

The images, at the moment seem to be just artistic renderings and will sport some changes in the production form.

In 2017, MG had showcased the MG E-Motion, a four-door electric coupe that was supposed to go into production this year. The Cyberster however, is quite different from that concept too.

The new sportscar will be a pure 2-seater roadster with an open or convertible top. This will be in line with MG's traditional sportscars. It gets a long hood and oval headlamps with LED DRLs and also an illuminated hood logo.

At the moment, these are all the details we can get but mechanically, if the E-Motion is anything to go by, we could see an electric powertrain capable of 500 km in range and a sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds.

There is no word on production right now. However, the 3-row MG Hector that is set for a launch in June along with the Gloster SUV during the festival season.