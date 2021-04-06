English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

MG Hector crosses 50,000 units sales mark in 21 months

The MG Hector continues to enjoy big demand as 6,000 bookings have been reported for the month of March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Launched in June 2019, the MG Hector has now successfully sailed past the 50,000 unit sales mark. The MG Hector has been seeing a decent amount of demand and this still continues.

According to a report in Autocar, MG has managed to sell a total of 53,265 units of the Hector SUV, which on average means 2,536 units a month.

MG managed to sell a total of 5,528 units in March, 2021, a growth of 264 percent. Of this, The Hector’s sales alone accounted for 4,270 units.

The MG Hector continues to enjoy big demand as 6,000 bookings have been reported for March 2021, according to the report.

The MG Hector was the British manufacturer’s first car in India. It created quite a stir when it was announced to be an internet car with features like voice commands and the capability to control the car using an app on the phone.

Close

The Hector has a big range of engine options – a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170PS/350Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of 143PS/250Nm and a petrol-hybird. There is also a range of transmission options from manual to CVT to DCT automatics.

The MG Hector goes up against the likes of the XUV500, Tata Harrier and even the Hyundai Creta. MG also recently unveiled the a 7-seater Hector called the Hector Plus which will go up directly with the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #MG Hector #MG Motor India #Technology
first published: Apr 6, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.