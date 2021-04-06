MG Hector crosses 50,000 units sales mark in 21 months

Launched in June 2019, the MG Hector has now successfully sailed past the 50,000 unit sales mark. The MG Hector has been seeing a decent amount of demand and this still continues.

According to a report in Autocar, MG has managed to sell a total of 53,265 units of the Hector SUV, which on average means 2,536 units a month.

MG managed to sell a total of 5,528 units in March, 2021, a growth of 264 percent. Of this, The Hector’s sales alone accounted for 4,270 units.

The MG Hector continues to enjoy big demand as 6,000 bookings have been reported for March 2021, according to the report.

The MG Hector was the British manufacturer’s first car in India. It created quite a stir when it was announced to be an internet car with features like voice commands and the capability to control the car using an app on the phone.

The Hector has a big range of engine options – a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170PS/350Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of 143PS/250Nm and a petrol-hybird. There is also a range of transmission options from manual to CVT to DCT automatics.

The MG Hector goes up against the likes of the XUV500, Tata Harrier and even the Hyundai Creta. MG also recently unveiled the a 7-seater Hector called the Hector Plus which will go up directly with the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.