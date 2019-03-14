App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG Coupe debuts at Rs 75 lakh

This is second the 10 launches the German brand has promised for the year. The first was the V Class launched in January

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz has launched the C 43 AMG Coupe in the India market at a starting price of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is second of the 10 launches that the German brand has promised for the year. The first was the V Class launched in January.

The company hopes to fuel its sales through these launches after a subdued 2018.

Mercedes-Benz saw its sales increase a percent last year to 15,538 units. This, after a sustained pressure on retail demand impacted volumes. Issues like liquidity concerns, higher insurance payout, price hike and weak consumer sentiment hit demand.

related news

The company now has more than 15 AMG cars in its portfolio. AMG is the performance car division of the German giant. Cars built under this brand are imported fully from Germany. The AMG range is sold through limited outlets, currently numbering just six in the country.

The two-door coupé is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, producing 287 kW of power and 520 Nm of torque, which accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Performance offerings from the AMG line-up, such as the E63S 4MATIC+, S 63 Coupé and the G 63, which was launched in 2018, received a good response from the customers and brand loyalists, the company said.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have been very successful with our AMG product strategy in India, which comprises a wide array of performance cars under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT range. The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give a further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coupe”.

The interiors of the AMG C 43 features new generation steering wheels, 10.25-inch high resolution media display screen and Audio 20 system with navigation. There is a 64-colour ambient lighting with advanced sound system. The car also comes with multi-beam LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist plus, red colour seat belts, 18-inch AMG 5- spoke light-alloy wheels and panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes-Benz India's product portfolio comprises the locally produced Maybach S 560, S-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, C-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and the GLS luxury SUVs. The CKD GLC was the ninth product added to Mercedes-Benz’s local production portfolio. Completely built imported cars portfolio includes the A-Class, B-Class, CLS, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class All-Terrain, S-Class Coupé, C-Class Cabriolet, S-Class Cabriolet, the S 600 Guard, plus a range of other guard vehicles.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

