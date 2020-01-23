Mahindra will showcase 18 vehicles at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra (M&M) recently announced that it would be showcasing 18 vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 to be held at Delhi, India from February 6 to 9. The brand is bringing vehicles across various segments under the “Driven by Purpose” theme.

Mahindra will showcase both production-ready and concept offerings covering SUVs, MPVs, commercial and electric vehicles. The company has also promised that it will take the lid off three production-ready electric vehicles and a “futuristic concept EV” at the expo.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of sales and marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, commented on the development, “We are delighted to reveal our theme for Auto Expo 2020. At Mahindra, we are driven by the purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. Our upcoming display of electric passenger and mass mobility products, concepts and solutions will meet the needs of today and also position us for the future. We are fully prepared to complete our transition into the BS-VI era, and our display of BS-VI ready current and future engines will also demonstrate our commitment toward being future-ready.”

Mahindra has also revealed that it will showcase its future electric vehicle platform, including connected vehicle tech. Additionally, the company will also showcase its upgraded BS6-compliant petrol engines charging station layouts and an array of electric batteries.