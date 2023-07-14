Mahindra and NXP sign MoU for next-generation smart electric mobility

Mahindra

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and NXP Semiconductors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 14 to explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape in India.

This collaboration covers a wide range of vehicles, including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors, M&M said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, Mahindra will have access to NXP's partner ecosystem, which includes Tier 1 suppliers, original design manufacturers (ODMs), independent design houses (IDHs), module vendors, and integrators. This access to a diverse network of stakeholders will provide Mahindra with valuable resources and expertise to enhance their electric and connected vehicle offerings.

The partnership will also provide insights into NXP's technology roadmap, including areas such as smart homes and industrial sectors.

"At Mahindra, we are driven by our mission to elevate people's quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology. Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers," Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said in a statement.

"By working together and leveraging our rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow," Kurt Sievers, President and CEO, NXP, said in the statement.