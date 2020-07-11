Lamborghini Sian Roadster unveiled; only 19 cars to be built

Lamborghini Automobili has unveiled the most powerful open-top sports car the world has seen so far - the Sian Roadster.

Limited to just 19 units, the Sian is the roadster version of the company’s Sian hybrid hypercar. This was unveiled last year at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

In terms of design, save for the loss of a ceiling, the Roadster carries forward all of the Sian’s design bits. It gets the Y-shaped headlamps, Countach-inspired tail lamps, hexagonal exhaust pipes and big air intakes.

Power, just like the hard-top Sian, comes from an updated 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 mated to a 35 PS 48 V electric motor. The combustion engine, however, produces 785 PS of the Sian’s mind-numbing 820 PS.

Lamborghini has also said that removing the top of the Sian has not affected the Roadster performance. Its claimed top speed is said to be over 350 km/h and a sprint from standstill 100 km/h can be completed in less than 2.9 seconds.

Lamborghini plans to personalise each of the 19 units that will be sold to the exact specifications of the customer through their Ad Personam personalisation arm.