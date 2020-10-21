KTM 890 Adventure base variant finally unveiled

KTM has finally unveiled the 890 Adventure almost two weeks after showing off the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure Rally models. But seeing as how KTM has dropped the R from the bike, you’d think the new bike would be much tamer when compared to the other two.

The 890 Adventure will now work as the base model for the 890 ADV bikes and with that, the R suffix has been dropped. And while there are a few changes, it makes for only a tiny difference between the two.

First talking about what remains the same. The 889cc parallel –twin available on the R models has also been used on the standard bike. What’s more is that the engine is also in the same exact state of tune churning out 105 PS of power and 100 Nm peak torque. It also gets the same electronic riding aids including ride modes and IMU-controlled ABS and traction control.

The design remains the same as well with the split front headlamp, tall windscreen and low-slung fuel-tank. The difference here is however the front fender. Where the R gets an endure styled beak, this standard bike gets a conventional unit.

The real differences for the bikes however lie in the cycle parts. The standard KTM 890 Adventure gets WP Apex non-adjustable front forks and only preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. This means less customizability than the Adventure R and Rally models. This also means that the seat height has been reduced to 830 mm and ground clearance to 233 mm. Braking comes from dual 320mm discs up front stopped by four-piston calipers and a 260mm disc at the back stopped by a two-piston caliper. Rims are 21/18 inchers spoked and come with Avon Trailrider dual purpose tyres.

The KTM 890 Adventure may take a long time to make it to India shores. Currently KTM 250 Adventure is awaiting its debut while KTM is still pondering the 790 Adventure for the Indian market. If it does come to India, it won’t be sooner than late-2021.