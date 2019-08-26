KTM 790 Duke spied in Bengaluru with saree guard: bookings may begin soon

Perhaps one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India, the 790 Duke is being increasingly spotted at dealerships, and it seems we will get to see the bike being launched soon.

Pictures have surfaced on the Internet of a 790 in a Bengaluru dealership, sporting a Karnataka number plate, and saree and engine guard to boot. This is said to be a display model for the dealership. Other dealerships in metropolitan cities are also said to have received display models.

There is also a buzz that bookings will begin on September 5.

According to reports, KTM already has about 150 units that comply with India's BSIV emission norms, and plans to clear this stock before BSVI kicks in, in April, 2020.

The 790 Duke is powered by a KTM's newly developed 799cc LC8 liquid-cooled parallel-twin that churns out 106 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox fitted with an up-and-down quick shifter as standard. This means you can bang through gears without the use of a clutch. Ride-by-wire allows for four riding modes – Rain, Street, Sport and Track. Switchable ABS is also present with Supermoto mode which switches off ABS on the rear brake.

The chassis is all new, too, and uses the engine as a stressed member. Suspension comes via 43 mm upside-down WP front fork and a rear WP monoshock. Braking duties are handled by radially mounted 4-piston callipers and dual 300 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.