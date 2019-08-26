App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 790 Duke spied in Bengaluru with saree guard: bookings may begin soon

According to reports, KTM has about 150 units that comply with India's BSIV emission norms, and plans to clear the stock before BSVI kicks in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Perhaps one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India, the 790 Duke is being increasingly spotted at dealerships, and it seems we will get to see the bike being launched soon.

Pictures have surfaced on the Internet of a 790 in a Bengaluru dealership, sporting a Karnataka number plate, and saree and engine guard to boot. This is said to be a display model for the dealership. Other dealerships in metropolitan cities are also said to have received display models.

There is also a buzz that bookings will begin on September 5.

Close

According to reports, KTM already has about 150 units that comply with India's BSIV emission norms, and plans to clear this stock before BSVI kicks in, in April, 2020.

related news

The 790 Duke is powered by a KTM's newly developed 799cc LC8 liquid-cooled parallel-twin that churns out 106 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox fitted with an up-and-down quick shifter as standard. This means you can bang through gears without the use of a clutch. Ride-by-wire allows for four riding modes – Rain, Street, Sport and Track. Switchable ABS is also present with Supermoto mode which switches off ABS on the rear brake.

The chassis is all new, too, and uses the engine as a stressed member. Suspension comes via 43 mm upside-down WP front fork and a rear WP monoshock. Braking duties are handled by radially mounted 4-piston callipers and dual 300 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

The KTM 790 Duke will be sold in India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. The bike is assembled at Kawasaki's assembly plant in Akurdi. Prices are expected in the range of Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #KTM 790 Duke #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.