Kia Sonet Compact SUV launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh

Kia Motors has finally launched their most awaited compact SUV, the Sonet in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.71 lakh.

Despite the Compact SUV segment being fairly overcrowded in India, the Kia Sonet packs in features that make it a definite competitor.

To start off the Kia Sonet gets a total of three engine options and four transmission options and six trim levels. It gets a little confusing, so here’s a pricing chart:

The first option, an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine comes mated with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The next 1-litre turbo-petrol engine gets two transmission options, a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, both of which churn out 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The diesel option is a 1.5-litre motor mated to a 6-speed manual which makes 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque. The first-in-segment 6-speed advanced automatic in the diesel engine makes 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

ARAI rated mileage figures as well are rated best-in-segment with 24.1 km/l from the diesel/MT, 19 km/l from the diesel/AT, 18.4 km/l from the Petrol/5MT and 18.2 km/l from the turbo-petrol/iMT.

We had a go in the turbo-petrol engine with the iMT gearbox. Read about what we think about the Sonet.

Apart from the obviously muscular styling, the Kia Sonet is also filled with features. The top spec trims get things like 10-25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-speaker Bose speaker set up, ventilated seats.

The Kia Sonet also gets the UVO connected car tech that integrates as many as 57 new features including remote start, climate control and the Hello Kia app inside cars which allows you to control some of the features like opening the driver’s side windows or controlling the AC.

With over 25,000 bookings already, Kia says there are still no delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deliveries are to begin shortly.