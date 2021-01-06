MARKET NEWS

Kia Motors unveils new logo, global brand slogan

PTI
January 06, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has come up with a new corporate logo and global brand slogan signifying its transformation and all-new brand purpose.

The introduction of the new logo represents the South Korean automaker’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business, Kia Motors said in a statement.

”Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said Kia Motors President and CEO Ho Sung Song.

The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes, he added.

"Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry,” Song noted.

The new logo was unveiled in Incheon, South Korea.

The automaker said it now plans to release its brand strategy on January 15.
PTI
first published: Jan 6, 2021 04:37 pm

