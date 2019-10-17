Kia Carnival to be launched in India at Auto Expo 2020

Kia's Seltos SUV has been on a roll lately and the company is already gearing up to launch its second product, the Carnival. The new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is scheduled for a launch at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.

The Kia Carnival was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and has since, garnered quite a bit of interest.

The car is sold as the Sedona in some markets and has the usual seven-seater configuration. In India, however, the car can be configured as a seven-seater, eight-seater or even an 11-seater.

In terms of mechanicals, the MPV is expected to get a BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel churning out 202 PS of maximum and 441 Nm of peak torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox but a manual transmission option is yet to be confirmed.

In India, the Carnival will be seen as the Toyota Innova Crysta's more premium alternative. The rear passenger doors are sliding and power operated, captain chairs for the rear passengers could be paired with extendable leg rests and armrests and multiple infotainment systems made of 10.1-inch touchscreens.