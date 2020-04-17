Kawasaki planning to launch 2020 Z H2 in India soon

The naked version of Kawasaki’s beast of a bike H2 is the Z H2, a 998cc inline four monster that was unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It was launched in Japan just this month and now there are plans to bring the bike to the Indian market too.

According to auto magazine Overdrive, Kawasaki is looking to launch the Z H2 in India within the next few months. This is subject to the Coronavirus pandemic, but dealerships are accepting unofficial bookings for the Z H2 for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Just to remind you, the Z H2 sports the same 998cc supercharged liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder engine that powers the Kawasaki H2. The H2 series, including the Carbon, the R and the SE SX series bikes, are all available in India. The engine pumps out a stomach turning 200 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at just 8,500 rpm on the Z H2.

Features and electronics too come by the boat load. It gets ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, traction control, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, cornering control, ABS and a host of other aids. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone.

As for price, we should ideally wait and see what Kawasaki gives us, but in Japan, the going rate is close to Rs 12-13 lakh when converted. In India however, expect a price closer to Rs 20-22 lakh mark.