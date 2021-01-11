MARKET NEWS

Jeep Grand Cherokee L debuts in the US; five-seater variant likely to come to India

This new generation of the Grand Cherokee is based on a new architecture and it also, for the first time, gets a third row of seats which means the car will be available as a six seater or a seven seater as well.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST

Jeep has just unveiled the fifth-gen Grand Cherokee L and aside from the fact that the new SUV gets a lot of changes, we also know that this SUV will make its way to India.

As for design, the Grand Cherokee L seems to be heavily inspired by the Grand Wagoneer concept from last year. The Cherokee now gets a smaller seven-slat grille flanked by slimmer LED headlamps and a larger rectangular air dam. The SUV is longer and wider than the Cherokee it will be replacing and this gives it a more squared off stance.

At the rear, you have slimmer tail lamps as well. On the side, the wheel arches are typically square but there is a more prominent beltline below the glass house. Wheel sizes will go up to 21 inches.

Powertrain options for the Grand Cherokee L include a 3.6-litre V6 that churns out 290 PS and 348 Nm, and a 5.7-litre V8 that churns out 357 PS and 529 Nm. These are the US market options, however, and the India-spec Cherokee is likely to feature a 3-litre V6 from the Jeep Wrangler. This diesel engine produces 260 PS and 600 Nm.

The Cherokee also gets a boat-load of off-road and 4X4 features, the new Quadra-Lift air suspension which changes the height of the SUV depending on the mode selected and some other features like drive mode, hill-descent control, etc.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L is expected to go on sale first in the US by late 2021. The five-seater variant which is expected to come after will also likely be the variant to come to India. In India, expect prices to be in the range of Rs 70-80 lakh.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Jeep #Jeep Grand Cherokee L #Technology
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:22 pm

