Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic features you should know about

A list of features in the newly launched SUV
Jeep has had a slightly rough patch recently. With sales dipping as low as 58 percent last year, the American premium SUV maker is not to go without a fight, however. Coming up with the Compass Petrol-Automatic variant for its Longitude (O) trim, Jeep has ushered a new, affordable option for its customers. With the variant adding itself to the line-up recently, here are a few things you should know about it.Cheaper alternative
Previously, the automatic transmission was only available in the ‘Limited’ line of trims, which were the top line for the mode. With the introduction of the automatic variant in the Longitude trim as well, Jeep has provided with a considerably cheaper option, with a price difference of more than a lakh.Features and amenities
The Jeep Compass is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the segment. With a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone connectivity, projector headlamps, auto climate control and much more, it carries a certain degree of bragging rights with it.