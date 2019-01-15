Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic features you should know about

Jeep Compass While the Tata Harrier may wear a Tata Motors badge, it will share its Fiat-sourced motor with the Jeep Compass. This is likely to make the Harrier the most powerful SUV in the segment on par with the Jeep Compass. Although it is important to remember that while the motor is likely to be the same, the Tata Harrier is expected to undercut the Jeep Compass in terms of price, giving us more reason to wait for the Harrier. (Image source: Jeep)

Jeep has had a slightly rough patch recently. With sales dipping as low as 58 percent last year, the American premium SUV maker is not to go without a fight, however. Coming up with the Compass Petrol-Automatic variant for its Longitude (O) trim, Jeep has ushered a new, affordable option for its customers. With the variant adding itself to the line-up recently, here are a few things you should know about it.

Previously, the automatic transmission was only available in the ‘Limited’ line of trims, which were the top line for the mode. With the introduction of the automatic variant in the Longitude trim as well, Jeep has provided with a considerably cheaper option, with a price difference of more than a lakh.

The Jeep Compass is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the segment. With a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone connectivity, projector headlamps, auto climate control and much more, it carries a certain degree of bragging rights with it.

Built for the streets, but probably not India, the Jeep Compass has a powerful punch to pack but returns poor fuel efficiency. According to road-tests done with the SUV, the 1.4L turbo petrol, which spews 163 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque, could not return a mileage of more than 6.1 kmpl in the city, and 8.5 kmpl on the highway. While this is a slightly justifiable figure considering the sheer mass and size of the vehicle but proves to be a significant dissuading factor for potential buyers.