Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV launch on March 23: All you need to know

Jaguar is all set to launch the I-Pace SUV on March 23. The car has been available internationally for a while now and it will finally find its way to India. With the launch just a day away, here’s all you need to know about the all-electric SUV.

Design

The I-Pace gets a smooth flowing design right from head to tail. The front features a prominent grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and some aggressive looking air intakes. The headlamps themselves can be optioned with a Matrix function as well so you don’t have to be worried about blinding oncoming traffic. The rear too gets a fairly aggressive look with the LED tail lamps and a very coupe-esque roofline.

Powertrain

The I-Pace is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of 480 km of range from full charge. It gets a motor on each axle which together contribute to 394 PS of power and 696 Nm of torque. 0-100 km/h can be achieved in 4.8 seconds and the SUV can reach a top speed of 200 km/h.

The I-Pace also gets a fast-charging time of 45 minutes from empty to 80 percent. The tie-up with Tata Power means you will have access to over 200 Tata Power charging stations in 23 cities across the country.

Interiors

The inside of I-Pace is a lot more futuristic than the exterior would lead you to believe. You get the company’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system – one screen for your basic infotainment and the other for climate control. Expect connected car tech as well. The infotainment screen in a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a 16-speaker Meridian 3D surround sound system, wireless charging, a PM2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof and many other luxuries.

Driving aids and safety

The I-Pace comes fully loaded here, too. You get a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, head-up display and adaptive cruise control. Safety-wise, you get six airbags, ABS, ESC, emergency brake assist, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Price and competition

The I-Pace will be brought to India via the completely built-up (CBU) route so expect a fairly hefty price tag, somewhere upwards of Rs 1 crore, ex-showroom. Jaguar has been accepting bookings since November however, and the SUV will be available in three variants. The electric market is just about picking up now, even in our country, and rivalling the I-Pace right now is the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi e-Tron.