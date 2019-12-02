Jaguar F-Pace SVR India launch expected soon - what's on offer?

Luxury carmaker Jaguar recently listed the F-Pace SVR on its Indian website, hinting that its launch in the Indian market could be around the corner. When this luxury SUV is launched, it could be the cheapest SVR variant on offer.

The company is yet to make any official announcement about the launch of the vehicle, but it can be expected that the F-Pace SVR will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) from the United Kingdom. It is expected to be equipped with a 5-litre, supercharged V8 engine which makes 453PS of maximum power and 680Nm of peak torque.

The F-Pace SVR also gets Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and Adaptive Surface Response which has been tuned for on-road handling. It also gets an Active Exhaust System which ensures that the exhaust note does not shatter glass windows.

SVR is the company’s performance tuning arm and stands for Special Vehicle Operations. It is the equivalent of M division or Nismo for BMW or Nissan respectively. SVR also undertakes the modification and performance enhancement of Land Rover vehicles, such as the Range Rover SVR.

Jaguar has not given us any official date of launch of the arrival of the SUV in India. Currently, the company is gearing up to unveil the 2019 Jaguar XE in India. It will make its debut in the market on December 4, which is expected to be followed by a launch soon.