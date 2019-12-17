Isuzu is offering the mu-X with an 8-year warranty upto 2,00,00 km

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Isuzu, is gearing up to update the mu-X SUV to meet the upcoming BSVI emission norms. While the company will hike the price post update, it is currently offering a 3 year/50,000 km extension on its 5-year/1,50,000 km warranty.

Customers can opt for the added insurance at no extra cost. It includes free periodic maintenance for the SUV. This includes preventive maintenance schedule (PMS) parts, lubricants and related labour costs. However, it excludes the parts which are damaged through the regular wear and tear of the car, or due to accidents. The additional warranty is available at no additional costs.

Isuzu has equipped the mu-X with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloys, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags. It is offered with a 3-litre diesel engine which makes 177 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and can either be purchased with RWD or AWD configurations.