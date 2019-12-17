App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Isuzu is offering the mu-X with an 8-year warranty upto 2,00,00 km

Isuzu has equipped the mu-X with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloys, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Isuzu, is gearing up to update the mu-X SUV to meet the upcoming BSVI emission norms. While the company will hike the price post update, it is currently offering a 3 year/50,000 km extension on its 5-year/1,50,000 km warranty.

Customers can opt for the added insurance at no extra cost. It includes free periodic maintenance for the SUV. This includes preventive maintenance schedule (PMS) parts, lubricants and related labour costs. However, it excludes the parts which are damaged through the regular wear and tear of the car, or due to accidents. The additional warranty is available at no additional costs.

Isuzu has equipped the mu-X with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloys, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags. It is offered with a 3-litre diesel engine which makes 177 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and can either be purchased with RWD or AWD configurations.

Close
The mu-X has a price range of Rs 27.35 lakh to Rs 29.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pitted against the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, among others.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #Auto #Isuzu #mu-X #Technology #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.