you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Venue rival Renault Kiger to launch ahead of festival season

Codenamed HBC, the Kiger was initially expected to be launched after Nissan’s offering in the same segment, the Magnite. However, due to the lockdown, Nissan has had to postpone the launch to January, but Renualt seems to be on track for the time being

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Renault’s latest entrant in the SUV space, the Kiger has been testing on streets for a while now and the car is now expected to be launched ahead of the festival season this year.

Codenamed HBC, the Kiger was initially expected to be launched after Nissan’s offering in the same segment, the Magnite. However, due to the lockdown, Nissan has had to postpone the launch to January, but Renualt seems to be on track for the time being.

The Kiger will be Renault’s smallest SUV in India. It will also be the brand’s entry into the compact SUV market here and will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra TUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Close

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renualt Triber, the Kiger is expected to receive the same 1-litre turbo-petrol as the Triber. Transmission options will of course include both manual and automatic.

related news

Nissan is expected to fill up the SUV with features. This will include a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, auto climate control as well as connected car technology. The Nissan Magnite, being a sister model, is expected get these same features as well as engine options.

Other features could also include a factory-fitted sunroof, roof rails, roof mounted spoiler and LED lighting all around. As for pricing, expect a sticker in the Rs 6-8 lakh range.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Auto #Renault #Renault Kiger #Technology

